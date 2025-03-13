Impact Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 670.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus upgraded Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $20.65.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

