Impact Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 359,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 30,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 3.5 %

TSM stock opened at $176.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.52 and its 200 day moving average is $191.82. The stock has a market cap of $917.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $125.78 and a 1-year high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

