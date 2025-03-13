Impact Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,115.56. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE TT opened at $339.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $366.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $285.62 and a 52 week high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.69.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

