Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03, Zacks reports.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INDP opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. Indaptus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Indaptus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

