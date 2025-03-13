Independent Advisor Alliance Has $3.01 Million Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 877.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,962 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $37.98 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.