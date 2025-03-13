Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 9,712 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:USB opened at $41.70 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.84.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

