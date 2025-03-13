Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Holdings Decreased by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc reduced its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,098 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Infosys by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFY has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Hsbc Global Res raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, CLSA raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

