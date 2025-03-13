Insider Buying: Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Director Acquires C$104,595.00 in Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Director Stuart Lee purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.35 per share, with a total value of C$104,595.00.
Aecon Group Price Performance
Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$17.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.93. Aecon Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.03 and a 12 month high of C$29.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84.
Aecon Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently -74.76%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Aecon Group Company Profile
Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.
