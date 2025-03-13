Insider Buying: BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) Director Sanjiv Sobti acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,478.74. This trade represents a 10.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BankUnited Trading Down 1.1 %

BKU traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 853,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,166. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 37.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on BankUnited from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth $257,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth $825,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

