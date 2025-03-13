Insider Buying: BNK Banking Co. Limited (ASX:BBC) Insider Buys A$16,831.04 in Stock

BNK Banking Co. Limited (ASX:BBC – Get Free Report) insider Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng purchased 52,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,831.04 ($10,652.56).
Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 28th, Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng purchased 51,093 shares of BNK Banking stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,838.83 ($10,024.58).
BNK Banking Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $33.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.49.
About BNK Banking
BNK Banking Corporation Limited provides various retail and commercial banking products and financial services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Banking and Aggregation. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, term deposits, and business accounts; and provides home and business loans under the Goldfields Money and Better Choice brands to its retail and small business customers.
