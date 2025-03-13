Insider Buying: Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Insider Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) insider David Paja acquired 150,000 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £124,500 ($161,457.66).

David Paja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, David Paja bought 150,000 shares of Coats Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £142,500 ($184,800.93).

Coats Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of COA opened at GBX 83.10 ($1.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. Coats Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 73.50 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 104.20 ($1.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.75) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Coats Group Company Profile

About Coats Group plc

Coats is a world leader in thread manufacturing and structural components for apparel and footwear, as well as an innovative pioneer in performance materials. These critical solutions are used to create a wide range of products, including ones that provide safety and protection for people, data, and the environment.

