Insider Buying: NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) CEO Acquires $55,035.52 in Stock

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Manheimer acquired 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $55,035.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 295,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,735.44. This trade represents a 1.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Manheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

On Monday, March 10th, Mark Manheimer acquired 6,384 shares of NETSTREIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $97,866.72.

NETSTREIT Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NTST opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.14 and a beta of 0.99. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently -525.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NETSTREIT

About NETSTREIT

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.