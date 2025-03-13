Insider Selling: Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Insider Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) insider Adam C. Smith sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.93), for a total value of £180 ($233.43).
Alternative Income REIT Trading Down 1.5 %
Alternative Income REIT stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.92) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £54.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 69.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 70.07. Alternative Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 64 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 76 ($0.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.70, a current ratio of 13.51 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 3.26 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alternative Income REIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 29.84%.
About Alternative Income REIT
Alternative Income REIT PLC (LSE ticker: AIRE) aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders, including a potentially progressive dividend and capital growth, from a diversified portfolio of resilient UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors.
