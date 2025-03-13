Insider Selling: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Sells $188,475.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $188,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,222.20. This represents a 52.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vincent Anthony Viozzi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Monday, March 3rd, Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 575 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $10,367.25.

On Monday, March 3rd, Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 575 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $10,367.25.

On Friday, December 13th, Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 10,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $171,045.00.

Donegal Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $17.71 on Thursday. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $600.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.39. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 45.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 235,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 130,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97,795 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Donegal Group by 351.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 84,029 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 65,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Donegal Group by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 60,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.