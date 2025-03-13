Insider Selling: Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) insider Plantro Ltd. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$180,000.00.

Plantro Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Plantro Ltd. sold 1,778,900 shares of Dye & Durham stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total value of C$26,967,768.22.

On Thursday, December 19th, Plantro Ltd. sold 1,000,000 shares of Dye & Durham stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total value of C$19,150,000.00.

Dye & Durham Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Dye & Durham stock traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.43. 134,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,042. The company has a market cap of C$865.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.09. Dye & Durham Limited has a 52 week low of C$10.92 and a 52 week high of C$22.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$27.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Cormark cut shares of Dye & Durham from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dye & Durham presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.50.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

