Insider Selling: Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA) Director Sells C$45,659.38 in Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) Director Jessica Largent sold 3,595 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total value of C$45,659.38.

Jessica Largent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Jessica Largent sold 11,737 shares of Perpetua Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.12, for a total value of C$153,998.83.

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

Shares of PPTA opened at C$13.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$663.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87, a PEG ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.15 and a 52 week high of C$18.91.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp is focused on the exploration, site restoration, and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open-pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States.

