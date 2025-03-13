Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 894,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average is $58.44. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

