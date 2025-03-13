InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on InspireMD in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

InspireMD Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD

InspireMD stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $73.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InspireMD by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 18,233 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of InspireMD by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

