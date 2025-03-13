Integrated Diagnostics (LON:IDHC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:IDHC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Integrated Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 957,581 shares changing hands.

Integrated Diagnostics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Integrated Diagnostics Company Profile

IDH is a leading diagnostics services provider in the Middle East and Africa offering a broad range of clinical pathology and

radiology tests to patients in Egypt, Jordan, Nigeria, Sudan, and Saudi Arabia. The Group’s core brands include Al Borg, Al Borg

Scan and Al Mokhtabar in Egypt, as well as Biolab (Jordan), Echo-Lab (Nigeria), Ultralab and Al Mokhtabar Sudan (both in Sudan),

and Biolab KSA (Saudi Arabia).

