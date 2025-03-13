Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,011 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $393,323,000 after buying an additional 14,227,458 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after buying an additional 12,865,308 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $244,302,000 after buying an additional 7,207,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,112,000 after buying an additional 5,417,753 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after buying an additional 4,103,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $45.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

