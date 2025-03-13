Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 165,685 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 2.6% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $98,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 6,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 138,155 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 235.5% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 14,160 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, GHE LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 10,459 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.71, for a total transaction of $3,228,797.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,918.26. The trade was a 69.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,206,575. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s stock opened at $299.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

