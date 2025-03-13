International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi decreased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 170,612 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.19% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $40,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $79.60 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

