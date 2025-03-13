International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 108.60 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.41), with a volume of 3802236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.20 ($1.44).

International Public Partnerships Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.17. The stock has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Le Poidevin purchased 86,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £99,148.08 ($128,580.05). Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About International Public Partnerships

INPP is a global infrastructure fund that invests in high-quality infrastructure projects and businesses that are sustainable over the long-term. INPP aims to provide our investors with stable, long-term, inflation-linked returns, based on growing dividends and the potential for capital appreciation.

