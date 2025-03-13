Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,254 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Intuit were worth $29,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 price objective (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.61.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total transaction of $228,145.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,941.50. The trade was a 95.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 73,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.94, for a total transaction of $48,976,155.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,301,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,189,977,112.84. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,301 shares of company stock worth $121,470,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $591.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $599.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.06. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $553.24 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $165.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.