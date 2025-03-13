Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 2,694.7% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PIZ stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $40.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $200.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $295,000.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

