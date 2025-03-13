Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,276,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,677 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $223,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,521 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,348,000 after acquiring an additional 839,150 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,931,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,274.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,088,000 after acquiring an additional 465,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32,458.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 362,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,074,000 after acquiring an additional 361,259 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $171.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

