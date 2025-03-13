Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Short Interest Up 500.0% in February

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSCM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.43. The stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.17 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average is $76.87.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1697 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSCM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

