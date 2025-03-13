Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 11,608 put options on the company. This is an increase of 628% compared to the typical volume of 1,595 put options.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,442. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $62.53 and a 1-year high of $75.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,566,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,646,000 after acquiring an additional 73,093 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11,765.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,731,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,181,000 after buying an additional 1,716,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,348,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,417,000 after buying an additional 43,320 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,643,000 after purchasing an additional 272,676 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

