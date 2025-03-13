Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Mativ (NYSE:MATV)

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 17,846 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 700% compared to the typical volume of 2,230 call options.

Mativ Stock Down 15.1 %

MATV opened at $5.84 on Thursday. Mativ has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $458.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.70 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mativ will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Mativ’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mativ in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $4,397,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mativ by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 943,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 364,117 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Mativ by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,507,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after acquiring an additional 253,365 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Mativ by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 504,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 233,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Mativ by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,090,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 226,090 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Featured Stories

