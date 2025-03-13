iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,870,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 1,720,442 shares.The stock last traded at $69.04 and had previously closed at $69.20.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 153,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

