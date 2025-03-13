iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 13th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ HYXF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.15. The company had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,189. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.70. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2494 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.