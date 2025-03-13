iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 13th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ HYXF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.15. The company had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,189. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.70. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Get iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2494 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:HYXF Free Report ) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.65% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.