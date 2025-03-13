iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the February 13th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 847,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $52.74. 330,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,780. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $45.19 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.849 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

