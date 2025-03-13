iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.70 and last traded at $55.69, with a volume of 920056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.30.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,430,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.