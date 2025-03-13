iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $972,637,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,200,216.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 780,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,083,000 after buying an additional 780,141 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,881,000 after buying an additional 418,414 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 439,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,426,000 after buying an additional 327,537 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,501,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,076,000 after buying an additional 299,280 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $183.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $168.85 and a 52 week high of $200.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

