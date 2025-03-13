iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 484.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $117.78 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.12 and a 12-month high of $139.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.