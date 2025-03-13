iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,403,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,546,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,622,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22,093.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 254,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,903,000 after purchasing an additional 253,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,236,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $196.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.08. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $189.11 and a 1-year high of $267.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

