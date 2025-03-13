iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Position Increased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $83.04 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $82.38 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.88 and its 200-day moving average is $92.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

