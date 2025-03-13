iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 775,377 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 297% from the previous session’s volume of 195,262 shares.The stock last traded at $62.36 and had previously closed at $61.97.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 225.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $24,193,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

