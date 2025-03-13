iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,953,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,152,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after buying an additional 305,634 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ICSH opened at $50.54 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.29 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

