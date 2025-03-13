Jacob Suen Sells 12,093 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Suen sold 12,093 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $58,651.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,495.15. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Airgain Trading Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ AIRG opened at $4.89 on Thursday. Airgain, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Airgain in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Airgain in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Airgain in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Airgain in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Airgain in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.
