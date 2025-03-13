Jamaludin Ibrahim Buys 1,768 Shares of SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Stock

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Free Report) insider Jamaludin Ibrahim bought 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$23.95 ($15.16) per share, with a total value of A$42,334.76 ($26,794.15).

SEEK Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 241.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Get SEEK alerts:

SEEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from SEEK’s previous Interim dividend of $0.19. SEEK’s payout ratio is presently -188.24%.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.