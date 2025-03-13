James J. Peterson Sells 15,803 Shares of Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX) Stock

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) Director James J. Peterson sold 15,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $15,803.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,099,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,377. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mobix Labs Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ MOBX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 127,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.31. Mobix Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.62.
Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter. Mobix Labs had a negative net margin of 437.57% and a negative return on equity of 866.93%.
About Mobix Labs
Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.
