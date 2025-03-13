James J. Peterson Sells 15,803 Shares of Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX) Stock

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) Director James J. Peterson sold 15,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $15,803.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,099,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,377. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mobix Labs Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOBX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 127,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.31. Mobix Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.62.

Get Mobix Labs alerts:

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter. Mobix Labs had a negative net margin of 437.57% and a negative return on equity of 866.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mobix Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mobix Labs by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 35,328 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mobix Labs during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mobix Labs during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Mobix Labs by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Mobix Labs by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobix Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobix Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.