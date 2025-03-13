Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) to Neutral

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

LanzaTech Global Price Performance

LNZA stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. LanzaTech Global has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $116.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

