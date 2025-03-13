Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,463,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 3,848,051 shares.The stock last traded at $50.59 and had previously closed at $50.60.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAAA. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auour Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 102,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

