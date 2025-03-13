Jefferies Financial Group Increases NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target to $43.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXRT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $39.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $48.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -20,400.00%.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 160.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 35,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 164.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.