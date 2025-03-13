Jet2 (LON:JET2) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 2,050 ($26.59) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Jet2 from GBX 1,900 ($24.64) to GBX 2,050 ($26.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Jet2 from GBX 2,240 ($29.05) to GBX 2,385 ($30.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.23) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jet2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,077 ($26.94).

Get Jet2 alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JET2

Jet2 Price Performance

Jet2 Cuts Dividend

Shares of Jet2 stock opened at GBX 1,386 ($17.97) on Wednesday. Jet2 has a twelve month low of GBX 1,252 ($16.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,679 ($21.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,460.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,477.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Jet2’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Jet2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.