JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get JFrog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JFrog

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $473,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,567,242 shares in the company, valued at $207,196,485.10. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $560,445.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,884,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,010,933.52. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 404,104 shares of company stock worth $14,342,464. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in JFrog by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in JFrog by 33,106.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. JFrog has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $46.65.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.16 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. Analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.