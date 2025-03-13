John Abernethy Acquires 42,500 Shares of Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) insider John Abernethy bought 42,500 shares of Clime Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.77 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$32,682.50 ($20,685.13).

Clime Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 69.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83. The stock has a market cap of $117.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Clime Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Clime Capital’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Clime Capital Company Profile

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

