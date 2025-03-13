Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 670 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,037,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,186,000 after purchasing an additional 666,410 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,723,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,262,000 after purchasing an additional 293,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,235,000 after purchasing an additional 372,875 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,222,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,277,000 after purchasing an additional 71,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,751,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.39. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $77.35 and a 12-month high of $99.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

