Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $738,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,536,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,276,000 after purchasing an additional 77,207 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,026,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,066,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,839,000 after buying an additional 84,576 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,709,000 after buying an additional 43,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,890,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $73.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $79.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

